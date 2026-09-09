Carter Jensen’s Hot September Start Earns Royals Rookie AL Player of the Week

The Kansas City Royals have seen plenty of encouraging play from their young players this season. One example is the breakout of Jac Caglianone, who leads the Royals in a handful of offensive categories.

Another young player who has had a solid year is rookie catcher Carter Jensen. The 23-year-old had an especially productive week, so much so that it was announced Tuesday that he earned American League Player of the Week honors for his performance.

During the weeklong stretch that earned him the award, Jensen posted a .421 batting average and a 1.634 OPS. He hit three home runs, three doubles and a triple while scoring six runs and driving in six more.

Carter Jensen is starting September slugging

Sep 3, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) doubles in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rough August for the catcher, as he posted a .165 batting average in 85 at-bats. However, it is clear that he has put those struggles behind him with his strong start to September.

It has been an encouraging rookie season for Jensen. He currently has a .228/.317/.438 slash line with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs. His performance this season has created plenty of optimism about the impact he could have on Kansas City in the future.

With history looking to repeat itself, September may just be Jensen’s favorite month of the year. In his debut month last season, Jensen slashed .300/.391/.550 with a .941 OPS in September.

This marks the first time Jensen has won the AL Player of the Week Award. He is also the first Royals player to earn the honor since Bobby Witt Jr. in May and the first Kansas City rookie to win it since Vinnie Pasquantino in 2022.