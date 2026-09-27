Every Royals Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason
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The 2026 season has officially come to an end for the Kansas City Royals. It was a season many will want to forget, which means Kansas City will have several decisions to make before entering the 2027 season.
The Royals currently have five players listed as unrestricted free agents following the 2026 campaign, according to Spotrac. Kansas City also has a sixth player who has a club option in his contract for next season.
Here is a complete look at the Royals players currently facing free agency, with updates every time Kansas City makes a decision throughout the offseason.
Carlos Estévez
Position: RP
Contract status: $13 million club option
Kansas City has a $13 million club option on Carlos Estévez for the 2027 season. Estévez is the only Royals player with a club option.
Jonathan India
Position: 2B
Free-agent status: UFA
Previous AAV: $8 million
Jonathan India is currently listed as an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season. India previously had an average annual value of $8 million.
Matt Strahm
Position: RP
Free-agent status: UFA
Previous AAV: $7.5 million
Matt Strahm is also listed as an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season. The southpaw previously had an average annual value of $7.5 million.
John Means
Position: SP
Free-agent status: UFA
Previous AAV: $1 million
John Means is the first starting pitcher listed among Kansas City’s unrestricted free agents. Means previously had an average annual value of $1 million.
Craig Kimbrel
Position: RP
Free-agent status: UFA
Previous AAV: $780,000
Craig Kimbrel is listed as an unrestricted free agent following the season. The veteran right-hander previously had an average annual value of $780,000.
Tony Gonsolin
Postion: SP
Free-agent status: UFA
Previous AAV: $780,000
Tony Gonsolin is the second starting pitcher currently listed as an unrestricted free agent. The right-hander previously had an average annual value of $780,000.
Royals’ 2027 free-agent tracker
Jonathan India
Matt Strahm
John Means
Craig Kimbrel
Tony Gonsolin
Estévez is the sixth player listed on the tracker, but he has that $13 million club option rather than guaranteed free agency.
This page will be updated throughout the offseason as Kansas City re-signs players, makes decisions and provides other updates regarding its free agents.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn