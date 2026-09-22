Tony Gonsolin Set to Make Royals Debut After Long Road Back From Injury

The Kansas City Royals made some roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The Royals announced that right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin has returned from his rehab assignment and has been reinstated from the injured list.

Kansas City signed Gonsolin to a major league contract in mid-August. The reason the Royals have not seen the 32-year-old on the mound yet is because he has been sidelined by an injury all season.

Prior to signing with the Royals, Gonsolin spent his first six major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander is best known for his dominant 2022 season, when he posted a league-leading 16-1 record with a 2.14 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP over 130 1/3 innings. His performance earned him his first All-Star selection.

Since then, it has been a bumpy road for Gonsolin. In 2023, he posted a 4.98 ERA over 103 innings. The major injuries followed, as the starting pitcher missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Gonsolin entered 2025 hoping to return to his 2022 form. Those hopes were quickly cut short when he began experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, the same elbow he had surgery on. The Dodgers placed him on the 15-day injured list.

As the weeks went on, things did not get better. In August 2025, Gonsolin underwent an internal brace procedure and flexor repair. He was only able to log 36 innings that season.

Now, he is back, this time in a Royals uniform. After making four starts with Triple-A Omaha, Kansas City has officially reinstated Gonsolin, and he now awaits his first start after a long road to recovery.

In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned right-handed pitcher Spence Bivens to the Arizona Complex League, as all affiliate seasons have ended.

All eyes will be on Gonsolin as he prepares to make his Kansas City debut.