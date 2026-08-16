Jac Caglianone’s Breakout, Royals Who Deserve September Opportunities: One Royal Way

Kansas City Royals young slugger Jac Caglianone is in the midst of a breakout season. He is currently slashing .274/.325/.494 with an .819 OPS and leads the Royals with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs.

As of late, Caglianone has been especially hot at the plate. In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield dives into Caglianone’s recent success and what he has seen from the 23-year-old over the past couple of weeks.

Penfield points out that Caglianone’s recent production no longer looks like just a short hot streak. He discusses his performance against new Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal at Dodger Stadium, particularly his approach in two-strike counts. Caglianone drove in a run with a hit up the middle before crushing a home run off a hanging slider from Skubal.

Caglianone’s post-All-Star break numbers are something Penfield focused on. The outfielder/first baseman has reduced his strikeout rate, which has really stood out, as that was something many were monitoring following his rookie season last year.

While Caglianone is swinging the bat very well right now, Penfield wasn’t saying his offensive approach is a finished product. The biggest issue he highlighted was Caglianone’s plate discipline and lack of walks. Penfield stated that he doesn’t need to be an extremely patient hitter, but the concern is how often Caglianone swings.

Penfield’s message about Caglianone is that his breakout is real. He is becoming exactly what the Royals need: a power-hitting, middle-of-the-order bat who could hit behind Bobby Witt Jr. for years to come. Penfield took it a step further, saying the Royals should begin considering a long-term contract extension for Caglianone.

The other half of the episode focused on how the Royals should use the month of September to evaluate what they have for 2027. Penfield discussed offensive players such as Gavin Cross, Matthew Lugo, Brett Squires and Jacob Berry. On the pitching side, Lucas Braun and Carlos Duran were also brought up.

Penfield isn’t especially worried about the Royals’ offense heading into 2027. Instead, it’s the pitching staff that concerns him. Check out all of this and much more on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.