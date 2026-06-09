Latest Mock Trade Has Royals Landing Three Top Cubs Prospects

As the 2026 season rolls on, the Aug. 3 trade deadline will be here before we know it. With a 27-39 record and several players who could draw interest from contending teams, the Kansas City Royals could be one of the more intriguing teams to watch at the deadline.

While there are still just under two months until the deadline and plenty can change, that has not stopped trade talks and rumors from beginning to circulate.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently compiled a list of hypothetical MLB trades that would "break the internet." The Royals landed on the list in a deal that would send two veteran pitchers out of Kansas City.

Mock Trade Sends Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha to Chicago

Jun 5, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches to the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

In the mock trade, Miller had the Royals sending right-handers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha to the Chicago Cubs.

In return, Kansas City would acquire infielder Jefferson Rojas, outfielder Kevin Alcántara and right-handed pitcher Jaxson Wiggins.

It comes as no surprise that the Royals' most valuable trade assets come from their pitching staff, particularly their starting rotation.

Kansas City's rotation ranks second in MLB with 33 quality starts this season.

Wacha is off to a strong start and is one of the Royals' top trade chips heading into the deadline. The 34-year-old has posted a 3.44 ERA across 81 innings this season.

The 36-year-old Lugo is also off to a solid start this season. He has logged 76 innings while posting a 3.91 ERA.

Both pitchers bring plenty of veteran experience and have two years of team control remaining after this season. Combined with their strong performances in 2026, that makes them attractive trade options for interested clubs.

For a team like the Cubs that is looking to bolster its rotation, Lugo and Wacha would help address that need.

In exchange, Kansas City would acquire three of the Cubs' top prospects in Rojas, Alcántara and Wiggins.

Rojas is the Cubs' No. 1 prospect. The 21-year-old infielder is currently playing for Chicago's Double-A affiliate, where he is slashing .269/.346/.497 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 167 at-bats this season.

Wiggins, Chicago's No. 3 prospect, is currently pitching for the organization's Triple-A affiliate. He has logged just eight innings this season, allowing five earned runs while striking out 10 batters.

Wiggins spent time at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2025. Across all three levels, he logged a 2.19 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 78 innings.

Alcántara is currently with the Cubs at the major league level. He has logged nine at-bats this season and has recorded one hit.

Prior to joining the Cubs, Alcántara posted a .242/.339/.567 slash line with a .906 OPS, 15 home runs and 32 RBIs in 157 at-bats at Triple-A.

This would be a massive trade if it were to come true. The Royals would trade two of the top arms in their rotation for several of the Cubs' top young prospects.

With just under two months remaining until the deadline, there is still time for change. Even so, trade discussions are beginning to catch fire.