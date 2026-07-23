Royals Have Several Players to Watch Before MLB Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and with a 43-60 record, the Kansas City Royals will be a team to watch as they decide how to approach the Aug. 3 deadline.

In the latest episode of "One Royal Way," Joel Penfield was joined by Jordan Foote and Josh Keiser. The three discussed several recent storylines surrounding the Kansas City Royals.

The trade deadline was the biggest focal point, as the trio highlighted several players the Royals could target in return.

Michael Wacha

Starting pitcher Michael Wacha has been Kansas City's hottest trade chip, as he has been included in numerous mock trades. The hosts proposed several mock trades, but one deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates stood out the most.

The proposed deal included outfielder Yostinson Garcia and right-hander Wilbur Dotel. Even so, Penfield said he does not expect the Royals to trade Wacha because the starting rotation has been plagued by injuries.

Daniel Lynch IV

All three hosts agreed that reliever Daniel Lynch IV is a strong trade candidate because his value may never be higher.

Names such as Seattle Mariners infielder Brock Rodden, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller and Houston Astros pitcher Miguel Ullola were discussed. Penfield believes quality relievers do not help bad teams, making Lynch a player worth cashing in on.

John Schreiber

Another bullpen arm, John Schreiber, was also discussed. All three hosts viewed Schreiber as another logical reliever for the Royals to move at the trade deadline.

In return, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane and Houston Astros reliever Alimber Santa were the two main players discussed as potential trade returns.

Michael Massey

Infielder Michael Massey has developed into a solid everyday player, but all three hosts still chose to trade him. The centerpiece of the proposed deal was Washington Nationals left-handed pitching prospect Jackson Kent.

Starling Marte

The hosts all agreed that outfielder Starling Marte would be worth moving as a veteran rental. Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Sandro Santana was one player they mentioned as a possible return. They believed Marte's veteran experience could help a contender, but they did not expect him to bring back much in a trade.

As the trade deadline draws closer, speculation will continue to grow. Check out the latest episode of "One Royal Way" for the full breakdown and more on KC Sports Network.