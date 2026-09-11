Michael Wacha’s Royals Run, Future Outfield Outlook: One Royal Way

In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield discussed a handful of topics, from breaking down Michael Wacha’s time in Kansas City to examining outfielders who could be playing their way into roles for the 2027 season.

Penfield opened the episode by discussing Wacha, who tossed six strong innings in his most recent start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The right-hander has continued to produce for Kansas City, serving as a pillar of a Royals rotation that has been plagued by injuries.

Wacha owns a 3.48 ERA across more than 500 innings during his three-season stint in Kansas City. Penfield pointed out that among Royals starting pitchers with at least 500 innings, Wacha ranks alongside names such as Bret Saberhagen, Kevin Appier and Al Fitzmorris.

Following the Wacha talk, Penfield shifted to the Royals’ outfield situation. One name that was brought up was John Rave, who has had a strong stretch at the plate. Since Aug. 19, Rave has posted an OPS above .850 while also showcasing improved plate discipline, speed and power.

Penfield suggested that Rave could serve as a solid fourth outfielder for Kansas City next season, but not as an everyday player.

The host then dove into Isaac Collins, who has moved in a different direction than Rave. After showing some positive play early in the season, Collins has not been able to find his swing since the All-Star break. Penfield discussed whether Collins should remain an everyday outfielder moving forward.

The episode then closed with a preview of the Royals’ weekend series against the Boston Red Sox. Penfield made sure to highlight the pitching matchups, with Seth Lugo, Randy Dobnak and Noah Cameron all set to take the mound over the weekend.

This and much more was discussed on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on the KC Sports Network.