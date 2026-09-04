Jac Caglianone Continues Breakout as Royals Look Toward Future: One Royal Way

What a month the Kansas City Royals had in August. In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield dives into a number of topics as the 2026 MLB season nears its end.

John Schreiber was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees after spending three seasons with Kansas City. While the right-hander gets an opportunity to pitch for a playoff-contending team, Penfield questions why the Royals were unable to receive anything in return for Schreiber at the trade deadline. Schreiber posted a 3.71 ERA across 165 innings during his time in Kansas City.

As September arrived, so did roster expansion, allowing teams to increase their active rosters from 26 players to 28. Kansas City brought up Nolan Hoffman, Easton McGee and Drew Waters as its first set of roster moves in September. It was later announced that Waters was designated for assignment by the Royals as Michael Massey returned from the injured list.

Penfield talks about how he would like to see the Royals use the month of September to evaluate younger players who could factor into the team’s future. Names such as Gavin Cross, Carson Roccaforte, Jacob Berry and Brett Squires were brought up as potential candidates for an opportunity during the final month of the season.

Penfield then moved the conversation to Noah Cameron and Jac Caglianone, who both had phenomenal months in August. Cameron posted a 1.87 ERA over 33 2/3 innings last month. Penfield believes he may be developing into a legitimate No. 3 option in the rotation.

Caglianone was just as dominant, hitting .411 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in August. His combination of power and bat-to-ball skills gives him massive upside. Penfield believes improved plate discipline could help Caglianone reach another level and potentially put himself in the MVP conversation.

This and much more was discussed on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on the KC Sports Network.