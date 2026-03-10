Bobby Witt Jr. Turns Heads With Elite Performance at World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is in full swing, with players across the international tournament showcasing their skills on a global stage. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. entered this year’s event with high expectations while representing Team USA.

In Team USA’s win against Mexico on Monday, Witt showed why he is one of the best players in baseball, putting on a clinic at shortstop and flashing his speed on the bases.

Witt added to his highlight reel at shortstop

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States infielder Bobby Witt Jr. (7) throws out a runner in the fifth inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Witt has made several jaw-dropping plays throughout his four-year career at shortstop. His defensive excellence has earned multiple Gold Glove Awards, and most recently, he won the American League Platinum Glove Award in 2025.

In the fourth inning, Mexico catcher Alejandro Kirk hit a ground ball that likely would have been a single if not for Witt’s full-extension diving stop. Witt quickly recovered and fired a throw from his knees to record the out. What looked like a routine base hit instead turned into another highlight-reel play.

An inning later in the fifth, Mexico second baseman Nick Gonzales hit a ground ball into the same gap between shortstop and third base. Just as it appeared the ball would get through for a hit, Witt again fully extended to make the stop, got to his feet and fired a strike to first. Bryce Harper stretched to keep his foot on the bag and secure the out.

Witt did not only produce defensively. At the plate, he turned in a productive performance, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. He also showed why he is one of the fastest players in baseball in the bottom of the eighth inning, legging out a double after lining a ball to center field that likely would have been a single without his speed.

It was an outstanding all-around performance from Witt, both offensively and defensively. Team USA defeated Mexico 5-3, improving to 3-0 in the tournament.

Entering the World Baseball Classic, Witt drew significant attention. As one of baseball’s top players, many picked him as the most likely to win the tournament’s MVP award. On Monday, he strengthened the case as one of, if not the best, shortstops in baseball, giving Royals fans plenty of reason to be excited for the upcoming season.