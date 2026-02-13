Royals Have Legit Reasons to Be Worried About Cole Ragans' Health

The Kansas City Royals have a very talented young roster right now. They're loaded with infielders including Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia, and Jonathan India. This unit should be able to post at least 15.0 WAR combined if they can stay healthy and steadily improve on last year.

But their pitching staff has been the X-factor for the Royals. Last season, their unit was one of the best in the league, but they couldn't stay healthy. Kris Bubic stayed on the field for most of the season, but he couldn't manage 25 or 30 starts. The team's ace, Cole Ragans, dealt with multiple injuries that kept him off the field. In his few starts, Ragans was dominant. If he can stay healthy this year, the Royals will be in a good spot.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently noted Ragans' injury history as one of the biggest reasons to be concerned about the Royals' season this year. Ragans dealt with injuries all last year and missed most of the season.

Cole Ragans' health could determine the Royals season

"The Royals know from 2024 that Ragans is an All-Star-caliber pitcher when he's healthy. In 2025, though, he missed all but 13 starts because of a left groin strain and a rotator cuff strain," Rymer wrote. "It's scary enough when any pitcher gets that banged up in one season. For Ragans, the concern is heightened because of how many injuries he's had as a pro, and because he's meant to be Kansas City's No. 1 starter."

Ragans' health is going to be the determining factor for the Royals season.

When he's healthy and at his best, they have a chance to beat any team on any given day. The lefty is one of the best pitchers in the American League. Having him healthy for 30 starts instead of 10 or 12 would make a huge difference.

But there's real reason to be concerned about his health. He missed time last season with a groin strain and a rotator cuff strain. If it was one injury, there'd be a lot less reason to worry, but with multiple injuries playing a factor, the Royals will be on edge with the lefty early in the season.

