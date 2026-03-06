Matt Strahm's career came full circle somewhat unexpectedly at age 34.

Strahm, the 2024 All-Star who spent the last three seasons as a key member of the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen, was traded to the Kansas City Royals on Dec. 19. His return to the organization came 13 1/2 years after the Royals drafted him in the 21st round out of nearby Neosho County Community College in Kansas.

Though he had the best years of his career in Philadelphia, Strahm's relationship with the Phillies had reportedly grown strained. So on Thursday, when he got a chance to reintroduce himself to the Royals fan base, it was no surprise that he seemed thrilled to be back.

Strahm talks return to KC

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm (25) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

During the Royals.TV broadcast on Thursday evening, sideline reporter Bridget Howard asked Strahm for his reaction to the trade, and the left-hander couldn't have been more complimentary of the atmosphere in Kansas City, professing his excitement to be back.

"When I got the call from (general manager) J.J. (Picollo) that they had traded for me, it was kind of a surreal moment," Strahm told Howard. "I've always said I wanted to come back here. This is the place that brought me up in baseball, taught me how to be a pro, and I love it here in Kansas City."

In a move that couldn't hurt his reputation with Royals fans, Strahm shouted out a bunch of Kansas City's franchise icons for helping him learn the ropes at the major league level.

"Not much has changed from a pitching aspect," Strahm told Howard. "I've learned how to keep myself healthy, so to speak. Knock on wood, I guess.

"But I've learned a lot from the guys that I debuted with here in Kansas City, with (Alex Gordon), (Eric) Hosmer, (Mike Moustakas), (Lorenzo) Cain, all those guys who just taught me how to be a pro. I've kept my head down in the last 9 1/2, 10 years, and that got me here."

Strahm narrowly missed out on being part of the Royals' last World Series team, as he debuted in July of 2016, nine months after Kansas City downed the New York Mets in the Fall Classic. But he was in the organization to witness how a winning culture is built, and there's surely nothing he'd love more than to pick up where all those legends left off.