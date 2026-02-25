Royals Struck Gold With Offseason Isaac Collins-Brewers Trade

The Kansas City Royals shocked the baseball world by surging into the postseason in 2024. They were one of the worst teams in the league in 2023 before bouncing back in a big way the next year.

That's why it was such a letdown last season when the Royals finished under .500 and whiffed on the postseason.

But they're seemingly healthy and ready to make a big push for the postseason this year. The Royals have the top end talent with Cole Ragans, Bobby Witt Jr., and others. This offseason, they made the moves to bolster their roster even more.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently suggested the Royals' decision to make a trade for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins was one of their best moves of the entire offseason. Collins looks to start every day in Kansas City after a big year in Milwaukee.

Trading for Isaac Collins was a great move by the Royals

Oct 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs with pinch hitter Isaac Collins (6) in the seventh inning during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"A five-year, $57.7 million extension for Maikel García locks in his entire arbitration window and could stretch into what would have been his first two free agency years if a 2031 club option is exercised," Reuter wrote. "After a 5.8-WAR breakout season in 2025, that could end up being a team-friendly price tag. Giving up middle relievers Angel Zerpa and Jonathan Bowlan to add Isaac Collins and Matt Strahm was stellar work by the Kansas City front office, but did they do enough outside those trades to move the needle?"

The fact that Collins was even available after his incredible season with the Brewers was shocking. The Royals were able to land him for relatively cheap, too.

Last year, Collins slashed .263/.368/.411 with a 118 OPS+, 16 stolen bases, and 34 extra base hits. He was worth 2.1 WAR and finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

It could be easy to chalk that season up as a fluke because Collins had never performed at that level in his professional career before, but the Royals likely see it as him turning the corner. Collins has the talent to start every day, and the Royals needed an outfielder. Trading a middle reliever to acquire him was seemingly a no-brainer for Kansas City.