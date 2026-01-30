Royals All-Star Set to Compete in World Baseball Classic

There is plenty to look forward to ahead of Opening Day for the 2026 season. Along with Spring Training, the World Baseball Classic returns this year, giving players across the league the opportunity to represent their home countries in a brief international tournament.

The Kansas City Royals will have several players from their roster gearing up for this year’s tournament. With Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino and most recently Maikel Garcia set to compete, there will be plenty of Royals to watch this March.

But the list continues to grow, with another Royals player recently announced for the event.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Carlos Estévez will represent the Dominican Republic

Aug 10, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the 11th inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

All-Star and MLB saves leader Carlos Estévez will join Team Dominican Republic, playing alongside some of the game’s top talent, including Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Estévez will look to make an impact for the Dominican Republic after doing so with the Royals during the 2025 season.

The Royals signed Estévez to a two-year, $22 million contract last January that includes a club option for 2027. The right-hander arrived in Kansas City to serve as the team’s closer, allowing Lucas Erceg to shift into a setup role.

Estévez made a major impact on the Royals' bullpen, turning in one of the best seasons of his career. He posted a 2.45 ERA across 66 innings while recording a career-high and MLB-leading 42 saves, a performance that earned him his second All-Star selection.

The Royals right-hander established himself as one of baseball’s premier closers, earning the club’s trust in high-leverage situations. Estévez held opponents to a .199 batting average and converted 87.5% of his save opportunities.

Estévez will bring those same attributes to the Dominican Republic bullpen. A trusted right-hander who knows how to close games, this type of arm will benefit the team as it navigates through the tournament.

This is a significant honor for Estévez, as he not only gets to showcase his skills to the world but also represent his home country while doing so. Looking to carry over his 2025 success into 2026, he will have the chance to begin the season on a high note in the premier international tournament.

More MLB: Rangers Sign Struggling Former 1st-Round Pick Away From Royals