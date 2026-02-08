Former Royals GM Posts Touching Tribute to Terrance Gore

Every member of the Kansas City Royals community has banded together to mourn the loss of World Series champion outfielder Terrance Gore.

News of Gore's sudden, tragic passing broke on Saturday, and condolences have come pouring in from across the sport. Gore's wife Britney posted a heartbreaking announcement to social media, and that was followed by tributes from former teams Gore played for, plus journalists who covered him and had personal relationships.

One influential figure in Gore's career, the general manager of his Royals team that made back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015, had a particularly touching tribute to share on Sunday.

Dayton Moore pays tribute to Gore, family

Oct 12, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas City Royals pinch runner Terrance Gore (0) steals second base against Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) in game four of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Here was ex-GM Dayton Moore's statement on Gore's passing, as shared by Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

"We are all heartbroken to hear the devastating news of the passing of Terrance Gore. A beloved husband and father of three, he was deeply devoted to his beautiful family. We are all hurting for his wife Britney and their three children during this incredibly difficult time.

"Terrance brought a high level of anticipation and excitement to the game. He was unstoppable as a base stealer and he inspired athletes throughout our country to pursue baseball.

"He was loved and respected by his very special teammates, who will continue to love his family during this time of sadness."

Gore's family confirmed his death was a result of complications from what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure.

A favorite among fans for his blazing speed, Gore played 86 of his 112 regular-season games for the Royals and eight of his 11 in the postseason. He totaled only 15 career hits between the regular season and playoffs, but stole 48 bases.

A winner of World Series rings with both the 2015 Royals and the 2021 Atlanta Braves, Gore was the ultimate example of a player who knew he wouldnt have the biggest role, but played it to perfection and helped a winning effort when the time arose.

