Royals GM Delivers Heartfelt Message About Terrance Gore

The Kansas City Royals and the rest of the Major League Baseball world received sad news on Saturday when it was announced that veteran outfielder Terrance Gore, who helped bring the Royals their 2015 World Series title had passed away at the age of 34.

Gore died as a result of complications following what his wife Britney said was a routine procedure. He was best known for his speed, defense and athleticism, and was commonly used as a pinch-runner. He also won an additional World Series ring after earning his first with Kansas City.

General manager J.J. Picollo shared a heartfelt message about Gore and offered condolences to his family.

Royals say goodbye to Gore

Jul 4, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Terrance Gore (0) makes a catch against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman/MLS/Imagn Images | Gary Rohman/MLS/Imagn Images

"Terrance was an unforgettable part of our organization with a unique talent that catapulted him to some of the biggest moment in Royals history," Picollo said in a statement.

"While his speed and athleticism were what most people immediately noticed, those of us who had the opportunity to know him also remember his energy, his humility, and the impact he made in big moments on the game's biggest stage.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Terrance's wife, Britney, their three children, and all of his family and friends during this difficult time. This is a sad ending to an incredible story."

Gore will certainly be missed by the Royals, his family, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Though he may not have been a household name, he was a fan favorite thanks to his elite speed and will be fondly remembered for that.

The former MLB outfielder's second World Series ring came in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He even helped the Royals reach the World Series in 2014, when they fell just one game short against the San Francisco Giants.

His speed was a key component on the Royals' two World Series ballclubs, and they would have been hard-pressed to win without his contributions in some key moments.

It's certainly a sad ending to what was truly a remarkable story. In additon to the Royals and Dodgers, Gore spent time with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. His career ended following the 2022 season.

The Royals will hopefully find a way to honor him and his impact this upcoming season.

