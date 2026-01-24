MLB Network revealed its Top 100 list, with several Kansas City Royals making the cut. While it marked a first-time honor for a few players, the majority of Kansas City’s selections came from the infield.

These rankings reflect where the roster’s strength currently lies. Recognition of this kind carries significant weight, especially for a franchise like Kansas City as it looks to take the next step.

Simply put, the infield is surrounded by talent, and those players are now gaining recognition beyond Kansas City.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bobby Witt Jr. ranked No. 3

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This comes as no surprise, as Bobby Witt Jr. has established himself as not only one of the game’s top shortstops, but also one of baseball’s premier players. The All-Star slashed .295/.351/.501 in 2025, leading the league with 184 hits and 47 doubles while earning another Silver Slugger award. Witt was the model of consistency at the plate throughout the season.

Witt was just as impressive defensively, tying for the league lead with 24 Outs Above Average. His performance earned him another Gold Glove and the 2025 American League Rawlings Platinum Glove Award.

By season’s end, Witt had firmly established himself as one of baseball’s elite players. A run at the MVP award could be on the horizon in 2026.

Maikel Garcia ranked No. 65

Sep 10, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) celebrates his RBI double in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Maikel Garcia emerged as one of the Royals’ biggest surprises in 2025, posting a career year across several categories. He slashed .286/.351/.449 with 16 home runs and 170 hits, serving as a key spark in Kansas City’s offense and finishing as a Silver Slugger finalist.

Like Witt, Garcia has been a standout defensively at third base. He finished eighth in the majors with 17 Outs Above Average, production that played a key role in earning him a five-year contract extension from Kansas City.

The Royals can make a strong case that they feature one of the best left sides in baseball.

Vinnie Pasquantino ranked No. 93

Aug 31, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Vinnie Pasquantino was no stranger to a career year at the plate. He slashed .264/.323/.475 while setting career highs with 32 home runs and 113 RBIs. Pasquantino remains a key piece of the young, talented foundation the Royals are building and one of the club’s primary run producers.

Pasquantino joined Garcia as a Silver Slugger finalist.

Witt, Garcia and Pasquantino remain the pillars of Kansas City’s talent, making their leaguewide recognition especially meaningful to Royals fans.

More MLB: Royals Re-Sign Former 1st-Round Outfielder