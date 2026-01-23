Royals Re-Sign Former 1st-Round Outfielder

Connor Scott is probably not a name Kansas City Royals fans are too familiar with at the moment, but perhaps they will be someday.

Scott came to the Royals farm system last offseason, and only squeezed in eight games before hitting the injured list for good on Apr. 21. The Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals hardly got to see him play, let alone Royals fans at large.

However, it appears the Royals still believe in the talent to some degree, because last week, according to the transactions log on his official roster page, Scott re-signed with Kansas City on a minor-league deal for the upcoming campaign.

Connor Scott hoping to stay healthy and produce

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' Hayden Cantrelle (2) turns a double play against Beloit Snappers' Connor Scott (24) to end the game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Rattlersvsbeloit 0504212154djp | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Injuries have been an unfortunate theme of Scott's minor-league career. The 26-year-old was selected 13th overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2018 draft, a somewhat local product out of H.B. Plant H.S. in Tampa. But in seven years in the minors, he's only topped 100 games played twice.

Scott's hallmark, if he has one, is hitting doubles. He's racked up 112 of them in 524 minor league games, to accompany a pedestrian .241/.304/.369 slash line and 30 home runs. He's not slow, with 66 stolen bases to his name, but he's a bit inefficient, as demonstrated by his being caught 37 times.

Obviously, draft position stops mattering over time as players prove who they are in the minors. But the fact that Scott was once seen as a top 13 player in his class, combined with his constant injury disruptions, makes one wonder if there's more talent in there to unlock if he stays healthy.

We won't sit here and predict that Scott makes a run all the way to the major league roster this year, but at the very least, he's a lot more interesting than your typical 26-year-old Double-A signing in mid-January. He could play himself into contention for that major league debut eventually, perhaps sometime in 2027.

