Mets Former All-Star Could Find Ideal Landing Spot With Royals
The Kansas City Royals entered 2025 hoping to build off their Wild Card appearance from the year before. Instead, inconsistency at the plate held them back, leading to an 82–80 finish and a third-place spot in the American League Central.
Their offense struggled to find rhythm for much of the year, and while the midseason addition of Mike Yastrzemski provided a brief spark, his pending free agency leaves the Royals with a potential hole to fill in their outfield heading into 2026.
If Yastrzemski departs, one name that could make sense for Kansas City is Jesse Winker, a former All-Star outfielder who spent the 2025 season with the New York Mets.
Former All-Star Could Fit Royals’ Offensive Needs
Injuries limited Winker to just 26 games last season, but at 32 years old, he still offers intriguing upside — especially for a team that values affordable, short-term additions. A one-year, prove-it deal could make sense for both sides.
Winker could fill a platoon role similar to Yastrzemski’s, capable of playing all three outfield positions and serving as a designated hitter when needed. His left-handed bat would also balance the lineup, allowing the Royals to pair him with a right-handed complement against left-handed pitching.
Winker earned All-Star honors in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds and has shown flashes of that production in recent seasons. In 2024, splitting time between the Mets and Washington Nationals, he posted a solid .253/.360/.405 slash line with 14 home runs, 58 RBI, and a .764 OPS.
While he may no longer be an everyday player, Winker remains a capable offensive threat against right-handed pitching and could provide the Royals with much-needed on-base ability and power depth.
The Royals are unlikely to pursue top-dollar free agents this winter as they continue to balance payroll and develop their young core. However, a low-cost veteran like Winker could deliver strong value and production if he stays healthy.
Adding Winker would give manager Matt Quatraro more lineup flexibility while offering a veteran presence who’s familiar with the demands of an everyday outfield role.
If Mike Yastrzemski moves on, Jesse Winker could be the type of affordable, high-upside addition that helps Kansas City’s offense stay competitive in 2026.
The Royals’ front office has plenty of decisions ahead as they evaluate how to get back into playoff contention. While it won’t be the splashiest move of the offseason, bringing in a former All-Star like Winker could quietly give this club the offensive boost it needs to take another step forward next season.
