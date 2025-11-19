Promising Royals Left-Hander Linked To Cardinals In New Trade Rumors

The offseason is underway, and it’s an important one for the Kansas City Royals. They missed the postseason after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central.

Their offense was the main reason they struggled this season and fell short of October. And so, that is the area of the roster that needs the most improvement.

They can afford to trade a pitcher to add a bat, and they have already shown interest in St. Louis Cardinals second baseman, Brendan Donovan. In his weekly Cardinals chat, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch listed Noah Cameron as somebody the Royals could afford to give up in a potential Donovan trade.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Royals Can Afford To Move Noah Cameron

Sep 26, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron (65) throws during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

“Think along the lines of how the Cardinals would see control beyond the year. Cameron would be an example of more years of control, upside. Actually, there are about two, three examples on the KC roster that would come with that kind of fit for the Cardinals, and that's at least one area they have looked when it comes to the Royals,” Goold wrote.

Cameron had an impressive rookie season with the Royals, going 9-7 with a 2.99 ERA in 24 starts and posting a 3.8 WAR in 138 ⅓ innings pitched.

However, he does have several years of team control and is not a free agent until after the 2031 season, so he is somebody that the Cardinals would value, as they need controllable pitching.

Meanwhile, the Royals could finally land the bat they are looking for. Donovan could fill the hole at second base and replace Jonathan India, or even play left field thanks to his defensive versatility.

The Royals would have to give up some solid young pitchers, including Cameron. But the Cardinals likely won’t show interest in Kris Bubic, who has just one year left on his contract, so Cameron might be the one that becomes expendable.

Even if Cameron is traded, the Royals still have a very solid starting rotation. He filled in nicely when Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo hit the injured list, but their two top starters should be healthy in 2026, and they also have Michael Wacha and Bubic in the mix.

We’ll see what the Royals decide to do with their pitching staff.

More MLB: Royals Protect Two Righties From Rule 5 Draft, Expose Recent 1st-Round Picks