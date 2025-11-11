Red Sox, Angels Linked To Royals As Potential Outfield Trade Partners

The Kansas City Royals desperately need outfield help, and two potential trade suitors could be emerging.

Following a season where their outfielders finished dead last in wins above replacement, the Royals sent trade deadline acquisition Mike Yastrzemski to free agency. Conceivably, any of the three outfield positions could be due for an upgrade.

Fortunately, some American League counterparts have pieces to move, and the Royals aren't wasting any time surveying the trade market for some options.

Red Sox, Angels look like Royals trade candidates

Aug 25, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported from the league's general manager meetings that the Royals front office was already gauging the outfield trade market, and that the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels were potential suitors to watch.

"Sources: Royals are evaluating the trade market for outfielders during this week's GM Meetings," Morosi wrote. "The Angels and Red Sox are among the possible trade partners."

The Red Sox are somewhat flush with options here. Either 2024 All-Star Jarren Duran or back-to-back Gold Glove winner Wilyer Abreu will probably be on the move this winter, unless Boston fails to land an impact slugger in free agency. Gold Glove center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela is less likely to get moved, but perhaps if someone blows them out of the water, the Red Sox would consider it.

The Angels, meanwhile, don't have as deep a war chest. Taylor Ward is the only natural trade target, as he has just one year of control remaining, but that also may not appeal to the Royals, who don't exactly scream "World Series or bust" next season.

Jo Adell is coming off a 37-homer season, so the Angels aren't likely to move him, and former Royal Jorge Soler is a hit-or-miss designated hitter, not an everyday outfielder.

Duran and Abreu have the best chances to be impact acquisitions for the long haul, and it's up to the Royals' front office as to which of the two they prefer. But those asking prices (for three years of Duran and four years of Ward) will also be a lot higher than the ask for one year of Ward.

