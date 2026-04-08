Royals’ 22-Year-Old Displaying Elite Power at the Plate Early in 2026

The Kansas City Royals are off to a 5-6 start through their first 11 games of the 2026 season and are currently tied for second place in the AL Central with the Minnesota Twins. As the offense looks to get going Wednesday in the finale of its series against the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City is coming off a one-hit performance Tuesday.

That lone hit came from Royals rookie Carter Jensen, who has been showcasing his power early this season. Jensen burst onto the scene following an impressive debut in September last year. In 60 at-bats, he slashed .300/.391/.550 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

That performance was one of the driving forces behind him making this year’s Opening Day roster, and the power he showcased last season has quickly carried over into this season.

Jensen’s power is no joke

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) reacts after scoring during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the Royals’ 4-2 win over the Guardians on Monday, Jensen gave Kansas City the lead with a solo, line-drive home run that left his bat at a scorching 111.2 mph. It was a level swing and a no-doubter as soon as the ball made contact with the bat.

Jenzo for the lead! 💪 pic.twitter.com/olgAz18g3o — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 6, 2026

Jensen did it again Tuesday. This time, the ball came off the barrel at 112.5 mph, and even in the frigid temperatures in Cleveland, it left the park in a hurry.

Seeing this type of power from the rookie so early in the season is a major positive for Kansas City. Sarah Langs of MLB.com noted that Jensen is the only player this season with multiple home runs of 111 mph or harder. He is also the first Royals player to do so in a calendar month since Salvador Perez in September 2021.

The power is there for Jensen, something he showed throughout his time in the minors and since getting the call. Now, he will have the opportunity to prove his consistency at the plate over a full season. Through 27 at-bats, he is slashing .259/.323/.630 with three home runs and six RBIs.

Jensen can contribute both at the plate and behind it, as he gets another start at catcher in Wednesday’s rubber game against the Guardians.

The future is bright for the young catcher, and he will be a player to watch as the season continues.