Royals' No.1 Prospect Steals the Show With Impressive Power Display

A handful of prospects in the Kansas City Royals organization have enjoyed strong seasons in 2026. Both hitters and pitchers throughout the Royals' farm system have put together impressive performances that are beginning to draw attention.

Most recently, the Royals' No. 1 prospect put his power on display at the plate.

On Friday, Kansas City catching prospect Blake Mitchell turned in one of the best offensive performances of his professional career.

It was a slugfest for Blake Mitchell

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Blake Mitchell (8) during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Royals' High-A affiliate, the Quad Cities River Bandits, beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 11-6 on Friday.

Mitchell was responsible for much of the River Bandits' offensive production. The catcher launched not one, but two three-run home runs Friday while driving in a career-high seven runs.

The 21-year-old got Quad Cities on the board in the top of the first inning with his first three-run homer of the game. Mitchell turned on a pitch and drove it over the wall in right-center field to give the River Bandits an early 3-0 lead.

Later in the sixth inning, Mitchell did it again. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs and runners on first and third, the Royals' No. 1 prospect turned on another pitch and sent it even farther than his first home run of the game.

The three-run blast extended the River Bandits' lead to seven runs.

This was the second multi-home run game of Mitchell's professional career.

The 2026 season is an important one for Mitchell. Last year, he was sidelined by a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist that required surgery. The injury kept him off the field for more than four months.

This season, Mitchell entered healthy and ready to get back on track. So far, the right-handed hitter has put together a solid year at the plate.

Through his first 131 at-bats with the River Bandits, Mitchell is slashing .214/.442/.466 with a .908 OPS. He has also hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs.

The batting average may make some cringe, but Mitchell's ability to get on base is what makes him so dangerous at the plate. He owns an elite .442 on-base percentage, backed by 53 walks.

He has also added 10 stolen bases, adding to his offensive value.

His ability to be a threat on the basepaths as a catcher is an aspect of his game that makes him especially intriguing.

Mitchell is one of several prospects in the Royals' organization worth keeping an eye on.

As Kansas City's No. 1 prospect, it will be exciting to watch his development as he continues to work his way through the farm system.