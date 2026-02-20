Royals 22-Year-Old Slugger Already Turning Heads in Spring Camp

The Kansas City Royals have a lot of high expectations coming into spring training. They made a solid addition to their roster by adding Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins in an offseason trade. Collins is coming off a very good year with the Brewers in which he was worth 2.1 WAR in 130 games.

But the biggest thing for the Royals is getting healthy.

Pitchers Kris Bubic and Cole Ragans spent a large chunk of last year battling injuries. As a result, the Royals didn't have the pitching staff to make a big push for the postseason. With these two healthy, the Royals will have one of the better rotations in the American League.

But they're also relying on their young players to take another step forward. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best players in the game right now, but he wasn't as good last season as he was in 2024. Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia took huge steps forward last year, but they need to make more improvements this season.

This doesn't even mention one of the Royals' top prospects: Catcher Carter Jensen.

Carter Jensen is a player to watch in 2026 for the Royals

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Jensen has already gotten the attention of Royals general manager JJ Piccolo this spring.

“Carter is a gifted hitter who makes great decisions at the plate," Piccolo said, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic. "Great combination of on-base (skills) and power. He’s also done an incredible job working on his defense and has become a well-rounded defensive player.”

Last season, Jensen was very productive in his short time in the big leagues. Fans can already imagine him taking over for Salvador Perez when Perez opts for retirement.

Last year, Jensen slashed .300/.391/.550 with three home runs in 60 at-bats across 20 games. He's likely going to see a much increased role, likely splitting time with Perez behind the plate while the other one slots in at designated hitter. This should hopefully keep both catchers fresh deep into the season.

Either way, Jensen is a name to watch. He has the attention of the Royals general manager. He should capture the attention of baseball fans everywhere this spring.

