Royals Hit Jackpot With Offseason Trade for Phillies All-Star Pitcher

The Kansas City Royals have made a lot of big moves over the course of the offseason, though some of the fans might not be happy with the lack of big moves.

Still, the Royals managed to extend Maikel Garcia on a big contract extension that locks him up for the majority of his prime. They also managed to land a two-year deal with Vinnie Pasquantino that eliminates two years of arbitration in exchange for a little over $10 million.

The Royals also swung a handful of trades to boost their roster with the biggest one being a trade for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins. Collins will likely start every day for the Royals with the potential to be a star outfielder for the next couple of seasons. But it wasn't the only trade they made.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently praised the Royals offseason trade for Matt Strahm. They acquired Strahm from the Philadelphia Phillies in a deal that didn't cost them too much in return.

Trading for Matt Strahm was the perfect move for the Royals

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm (25) reacts after the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"A five-year, $57.7 million extension for Maikel García locks in his entire arbitration window and could stretch into what would have been his first two free agency years if a 2031 club option is exercised. After a 5.8-WAR breakout season in 2025, that could end up being a team-friendly price tag," Reuter wrote. "Giving up middle relievers Angel Zerpa and Jonathan Bowlan to add Isaac Collins and Matt Strahm was stellar work by the Kansas City front office, but did they do enough outside those trades to move the needle?"

Strahm was a very underrated addition by the Royals. He's an excellent left handed reliever who has dominated each of the last three seasons. Across those three years, he's been worth 6.7 WAR while holding a 2.71 ERA in 188 appearances.

Strahm is going to join close Carlos Estévez at the backend of the Royals bullpen. They could form a formiddable duo with a high leverage lefty and a high leverage righty locking down games from the backend in Kansas City.

The trade is often looked past when discussing the Royals offseason, but Strahm is going to help the team win games all year.