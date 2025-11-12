Royals Could Be Perfect Fit For 2x All-Star Coming Off Breakout 2025 Season

The Kansas City Royals fell short in 2025 thanks in large part to their lack of offense. That is something that will need to be improved if they want to make a run in 2026.

The outfield needs work offensively, but it ultimately doesn't matter how the Royals improve their lineup, just that they actually get the job done this winter.

While spending big in free agency seems like a stretch, they might be forced to step out of their comfort zone a little bit and pay up for a bigger name player. One star from the Seattle Mariners might make sense.

Royals Should Pursue 2x All-Star Following 2025 Success

Eugenio Suarez is projected to land a three-year, $69 million contract in free agency by The Athletic. The Royals already have Maikel Garcia at third base, but if they were to add Suarez, they could potentially move Garcia to second base and get more production out of that spot.

Second base was also an area where the Royals struggled to get offensive production. But even acquiring a third baseman such as Suarez and moving Garcia to second base could help solve that problem.

Suarez hit .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, 3.6 Wins Above Replacement and an .824 OPS this season with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. He helped guide Seattle to the American League Championship Series and even had a clutch home run in Game 5 of the series.

He is a higher-dollar free agent than the Royals are used to signing. However, if they make it a shorter-term deal, they should be able to get it done as they try to bounce back into postseason contention.

Just one big slugger to go with Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino should help transform the Royals offense and could put them right back in the conversation for at least a Wild Card spot.

Suarez is also a veteran presence, which would be good for the clubhouse vibe in Kansas City while also giving them the boost they need offensively. They might have to step out of their comfort zone financially, but Suarez is somebody that is worth that risk.

His power is undeniable, and the Royals need more of that in their lineup and better protection for Witt as they assess what they have for 2026.

The Royals should be an interesting team to watch as they look for ways to beef up their offense.

