The Kansas City Royals are gearing up for spring training, which is right around the corner. General manager J.J. Picollo has been busy with both trades and signings this offseason, working to address the voids that emerged in 2025 as Kansas City positions itself for a playoff push in 2026.

Though many moves have already been made this offseason, there is still room for improvement. When it comes to the bullpen, the Royals have added reinforcements, including Matt Strahm and Nick Mears, both acquired via trade.

As the relief pitching market continues to thin, there is still a name that could bring value to Kansas City.

Signing left-hander Danny Coulombe

Sep 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) reacts after issuing a walk during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Danny Coulombe was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2012 MLB Draft. The 36-year-old has pitched for five different clubs over his 11-year career. While Coulombe has extensive experience at the Major League level, he has also enjoyed a stretch of recent success over the past few seasons.

Coulombe enjoyed his best season in 2023 with Baltimore, posting a 2.81 ERA while setting career highs in both holds (22) and strikeouts (58). He also ranked in the top five percent of MLB in hard-hit rate at 30.4 percent and the top nine percent in xERA at 3.04, across 51 1/3 innings.

He followed that season with another solid showing in 2024, posting a 2.12 ERA across 29 2/3 innings. Coulombe continued that success in 2025, recording a 2.30 ERA in 43 innings. Notably, he carried a 1.16 ERA through his first 31 innings that season before getting traded to the Texas Rangers.

Coulombe works with a five-pitch mix that includes a cutter, four-seam fastball, sinker, sweeper and knuckle-curve. He does not rely on overpowering velocity, instead generating chases and weak contact. In 2025, he produced a 36.2 percent chase rate while holding opponents to an average exit velocity of 87.5 mph.

The Royals could benefit from adding more left-handed options to a bullpen that features a higher number of right-handers. If Kansas City were to pursue Coulombe, it would add left-handed depth for the later innings alongside 2025 MLB saves leader Carlos Estévez, Lucas Erceg and Matt Strahm, all of whom posted ERAs under 3.00 in 2025. The addition would further strengthen the back end of the bullpen.

