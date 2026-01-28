3 Royals to Keep an Eye on This Spring Training

As January comes to an end, Spring Training is right around the corner. With pitchers and catchers scheduled to hold their first workout Feb. 11 and the first Spring Training game set for Feb. 20, the Kansas City Royals are preparing for the 2026 season.

Along with the current roster, the Royals have invited 25 non-roster players to Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona. The invitations give those players an opportunity to showcase their skills while spending time around the clubhouse and learning from the organization’s top talent.

Three former first-round picks stand out

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Blake Mitchell (8) during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Catcher Blake Mitchell

Blake Mitchell was selected by the Royals with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He is one of seven catchers invited to Spring Training this year after suffering a broken right hamate bone in late February of last season that cut short his first time as a non-roster invitee.

After undergoing surgery and completing his recovery, Mitchell has returned to form and earned a spot on MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects list entering the 2026 season. The left-handed-hitting catcher will look to carry that momentum into Spring Training as he prepares for the season.

Left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato

Frank Mozzicato was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The left-hander is looking to continue his path toward the majors after being promoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in mid-May of last season.

Mozzicato represented the Royals alongside Carter Jensen in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game. He found early success last season, posting a 1.24 ERA over 36 1/3 innings at High-A, which led to his promotion. He will look to make an impression this spring and showcase his arsenal.

Outfielder Gavin Cross

Drafted ninth overall in 2022, Gavin Cross has been a player to watch as he continues to climb the minor-league ladder. After spending the past two seasons in Double-A, Cross finished the 2025 season with career highs of 17 home runs and 64 RBIs.

With uncertainty still surrounding the Royals’ outfield, the 24-year-old brings both power and average to the table and is not afraid to be aggressive on the basepaths, as he swiped 30 bags in 2024.

With Spring Training approaching, the Royals have promising farm-system talent that will be on display.

