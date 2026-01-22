The Kansas City Royals are aiming to bounce back in 2026 with hopes of returning to the postseason. With Spring Training approaching, the Royals have made several significant upgrades this offseason by leveraging the trade market.

One of the Royals’ top offseason priorities was addressing the corner outfield, a position that haunted the roster last season. They took a step in the right direction by acquiring Isaac Collins via trade and signing Lane Thomas in free agency.

However, the move that may give this team a unique advantage is bringing in someone already familiar with the organization.

Trading for left-hander Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm returned to Kansas City in mid-December in a one-for-one trade that sent right-hander Jonathan Bowlan to Philadelphia. A move that not only appears to favor the Royals, but also marked a full-circle moment for the 34-year-old veteran.

The Royals were the organization that first gave Strahm an opportunity, selecting him in the 21st round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft. He later made his major league debut with Kansas City in 2017.

Strahm features a five pitch arsenal that includes a four-seam fastball, slider, sinker, cutter and changeup. While he does not overpower hitters with velocity, his effectiveness comes from his command and consistent control.

In 2025, Strahm posted a 33.3 percent chase rate, with his slider emerging as a key weapon that generated a 30 percent whiff rate. Strahm finished the season with a 2.74 ERA and 1.5 fWAR.

He's no stranger to success, as he enjoyed a career year on the mound just one season earlier. In 2024, Strahm posted a 1.87 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP while issuing just 11 walks across 62.2 innings. He was especially effective against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .133/.201/.245 slash line, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Pairing Strahm with Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estévez gives Kansas City a trustworthy bullpen in high-leverage situations. All three pitchers posted ERAs under 3.00 in 2025, with Erceg finishing at 2.65 and Estévez at 2.45, while Estévez ranked among the league leaders in saves.

Shortly after Strahm returned to Kansas City, Hunter Harvey signed with the Chicago Cubs. Harvey was viewed as a key piece of the bullpen after being traded to Kansas City in 2024, but recurring injuries significantly limited his innings and ultimately led to his departure from the club.

Strahm brings versatility, experience and trust from the left side, an element this bullpen has been seeking. When paired with Erceg and Estévez, it forms a dangerous trio for the late innings.

