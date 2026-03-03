Royals Designate Veteran Outfielder for Assignment Amid Roster Moves

The Kansas City Royals on Monday officially signed outfielder Starling Marte, adding depth to both the outfield and their right-handed hitting options. In a corresponding move, the club designated outfielder Dairon Blanco for assignment.

The move was required to clear space on the 40-man roster and finalize the deal with Marte. The Royals now have the option to trade the 32-year-old speedster or place him on waivers.

Designating a player for assignment is never an easy decision, and it is even more difficult when it involves a player fans enjoyed watching, like Blanco.

Blanco’s time in Kansas City

Aug 24, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Dairon Blanco (44) reacts after hitting a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium.

Blanco arrived in Kansas City via a trade with the Athletics in 2018 but did not make his MLB debut until 2022. During his time with the Royals, his primary role was as a pinch runner, utilizing his speed to steal a base, especially in the later innings when Kansas City needed one. He also provided outfield depth when called upon.

One moment Royals fans will remember came during MLB Players Weekend in 2024. Blanco delivered a career performance, hitting two home runs in the same game and driving in seven RBIs. He did it all while swinging a bright yellow crayon-themed bat, a performance that cemented his “crayon bat” reputation during his time in Kansas City.

Since then, Blanco has dealt with some setbacks in staying healthy. In early 2025, he was sidelined until mid-May with right Achilles tendinopathy. Most recently, he was hit squarely in the head by a pitch during an at-bat in a spring training game this year. He avoided a full concussion but was still considered day-to-day.

Following Blanco’s injuries in 2025, the Royals called up Tyler Tolbert to fill his role while he was sidelined. The 28-year-old brought similar value, offering speed, defensive versatility in both the infield and outfield, and the ability to steal a base. Unfortunately for Blanco, Tolbert remained in that role for the remainder of the season.

During his four seasons in the big leagues, Blanco slashed .257/.312/.416 over 257 at-bats. He also totaled 59 stolen bases, with a career-high 31 coming in 2024.

Many Kansas City fans are saddened to see Blanco go, as he was a well-liked presence in the clubhouse and among the fan base. Still, whenever his name comes up, Players Weekend 2024 will remain the moment most associated with his time in Kansas City.