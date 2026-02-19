Royals Have 3 Non-Roster Pitchers Battling for Opening Day Spot: Insider

Roster battles are always at the front of mind at this time of year, and the Kansas City Royals' most competitive ones will likely play out in the bullpen.

Kansas City knows who its closer and primary setup men will be, barring injury. Those distinctions belong to Carlos Estévez, Lucas Erceg, and Matt Strahm, respectively. But it's not yet certain who will get spots six, seven, and eight at the front of the bullpen, and there could be some wild cards in that competition.

On Thursday, one Royals insider highlighted a trio of Kansas City non-roster invites who have at least a fighting chance to snag a spot in the bullpen.

These three non-roster relievers worth circling

According to Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star, righties Jose Cuas, Hector Neris, and Eli Morgan all have at least a fighting chance to crack the opening day roster.

"The Royals found success with previous NRIs such as former relievers Sam Long and Taylor Clarke," Thompson pointed out.

"This season, the Royals have a few NRIs who can earn a spot. MLB veterans Jose Cuas, Hector Neris, and Eli Morgan have an opportunity. Each has experience pitching in the bullpen and could be welcome additions for organizational depth."

Cuas, who broke into the big leagues with the Royals in 2022, spent last season in the minors with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves organizations. Against big-league competition, he owns a lifetime ERA of 4.37 in 119 1/3 innings.

Neris, by far the most decorated name of the trio, owns 107 career saves and a 3.47 ERA in his 12 major league seasons. He pitched for the Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Houston Astros during the regular season last year, and struggled to the tune of a 6.75 ERA.

Morgan was briefly a member of the Chicago Cubs' bullpen last season, but he had some nice years previously with the division-rival Cleveland Guardians, including a 1.93 ERA in 42 innings in 2024.

