Royals Listed As Possible Landing Spot For $168 Million Former MVP After Strong 2025
The Kansas City Royals were an American League Wild Card team in 2024, but could not replicate that success in 2025.
The lineup was one of their biggest weaknesses this year. Only one major move was made to try and bolster the offense for 2025. The Royals had traded for Jonathan India, but that didn't do much to help them.
They'll have to get creative with how they address their needs this offseason. They need a big bat to bolster their lineup and get better offensive production in 2026. Jim Bowden of The Athletic had an idea, that the Royals could be a fit for former MVP Cody Bellinger.
Cody Bellinger An Intriguing Fit For Royals
"Bellinger’s ability to play above-average defense at all three outfield positions and first base increases his free-agent worth, although it looks like he’s found a home in left field. He has been a perfect fit for the Yankees, where playing half his games at Yankee Stadium with the short porch in right helped him hit 29 home runs while slashing .272/.334/.480," Bowden wrote.
The Royals may have to step out of their comfort zone financially if they want to land Bellinger or a bat similar to him. They often don't spend big money in free agency, so that makes this potential fit a longshot.
Still, it would help the Royals out significantly. They need power in their lineup. Even with Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino, the offense underachieved. He brings power from the left side of the plate and the ability to play all three outfield positions.
The outfield in particular was a problem for the Royals in 2025, and Bellinger could help counteract that if they try to sign him. However, this potential fit is unrealistic due to how the Royals typically operate, so they may ultimately pass on Bellinger.
Instead, they could look to bring back Mike Yastrzemski or potentially target a lower-cost option if they want to boost their lineup. But it's undeniable that Bellinger would make them a far better team offensively and could easily put them back in the mix for spot in the postseason next year.
It will be interesting to see how the Royals decide to go about adding to their lineup this coming offseason and how it impacts them in 2026.
More MLB: Royals Can't Ignore These Signs Of Trouble Entering 2026