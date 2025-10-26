Royals Can't Ignore These Signs Of Trouble Entering 2026
The Kansas City Royals went 82-80 and finished in third place in the American League Central in 2025. Unfortunately, that wasn't good enough to secure their second straight trip to the postseason.
While there were certainly some success stories in 2025, such as the emergence of players like Maikel Garcia and Noah Cameron, the struggles were too much for the team to overcome. Their only major addition was Jonathan India, and he didn't quite pan out.
If the Royals want to contend in 2026, there are some things that need to be fixed, and these areas of the roster, if not addressed, could be signs of trouble next season.
The Offense
The offense was the biggest achilles heel for the Royals in 2025. They scored just 651 runs, the third fewest in the American League. Almost everything they tried backfired on them.
This winter, they are going to need to add a bat or two from outside the organization. This could include free agency or the trade market. Younger players like Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen should be more seasoned, which will help.
But bringing back Mike Yastrzemski in free agency could help, or they could step out of their comfort zone and make a play for somebody like Trent Grisham. Regardless, the offensive struggles of 2025 cannot be swept under the rug. Something needs to be done to improve the lineup.
The Health Of The Starting Rotation
On the surface, the starting rotation looks pretty good for the Royals. They have Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Noah Cameron and Michael Wacha in the top four spots, which gives them one of the best rotations in Major League Baseball.
However, Michael Lorenzen is a free agent, and they might need to add somebody to fill the fifth spot. In addition, both Lugo and Ragans missed significant time this past season due to injuries, and Lugo began to struggle after being given a contract extension.
Another thing to keep in mind is that Cameron is entering his second season in the Majors, and that often coincides with a little sophomore slump. Perhaps adding some depth pieces to the system would help, as well as landing a fifth starter to round out the rotation.
If Lugo and Ragans stay healthy, they should be okay. But they can't bank on everything going perfectly.
