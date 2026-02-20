Royals' Next Breakout Pitcher Might Already be on Roster

The Kansas City Royals are healthy and ready to roll this season. With players like Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino looking to build on incredible seasons in 2025, the Royals have some very high hopes for the season.

The pitching staff looks as strong as it's been in years, as long as the top arms can stay healthy.

Last season, Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic struggled with injuries. Considering these are the top two pitchers on the team, it's easy to understand why the Royals missed the postseason. Fortunately for the Royals, they have a lot of solid talent beyond these two pitchers, as their rotation runs at least six big league arms deep.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently identified 28-year-old starting pitcher Stephen Kolek as the team's most likely breakout pitcher in 2026. Kolek likely comes into the season as the team's sixth starting pitcher.

Stephen Kolek could be the next man up in Kansas City

Sep 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

"Assuming Noah Cameron showed enough during a stellar rookie season to be locked into a rotation spot, the Royals' five-man staff is set in stone, but it's rare that a team makes it through a full season without needing to dip into their starting pitching depth," Reuter wrote. "Kolek was acquired last summer in the deal that sent catcher Freddy Fermin to San Diego, and after logging a 1.91 ERA over 33 innings in five starts following the trade, he should be the next man up when a sixth starter is needed."

Injuries are bound to occur with the pitching staff, which makes Kolek a very valuable asset to the Royals on that front. But there are a few other ways he could work his way into playing time.

The Royals could opt for a six man rotation if he shows dominance in spring training. There's a chance he pitches so well this spring that the Royals have to give him a chance during the regular season.

They could also slide him to the bullpen and use him as a long relief arm. He's been much better in his career as a starter, but he did appear out of the San Diego Padres bullpen 42 times before being traded to the Royals. Either way, Kolek seems like the kind of player to keep an eye on this spring.

