Royals Should Pursue 2x All-Star Following Rangers Non-Tender Move

The Kansas City Royals are looking for offense after scoring just 651 runs during the 2025 regular season and missing the playoffs as a result. The Royals have different avenues they can use to find a bat.

They are widely expected to trade a pitcher to land an impact bat, but that’s not the only way they can accomplish their goals. Free agency also presents an opportunity.

On Friday, the Texas Rangers non-tendered outfielder and 2023 ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia, making him a free agent. The Royals kept Jonathan India for one more year, but still need an outfield bat, and Garcia might make sense for them.

Rangers 2x All-Star Could Make Sense For Royals

Garcia had a rough season in 2025 with Texas. He hit just .227/.271/.394 with a .665 OPS. However, he still showed off his power, hitting 19 home runs.

Because of his struggles, he likely won’t be in line for a multi-year contract. In that case, the Royals would make sense for him. He could be put in left field and fill the Royals outfield needs.

The 32-year-old also is a former Gold Glove winner, so he can help on defense too. But in a small market such as Kansas City, he could use the 2026 season to rebuild his value while also giving the Royals just what they need on the offensive side.

Kansas City could potentially give him a one-year deal with incentives and sign him at a discounted rate for 2026. It could be a perfect low-risk, high-reward type move for a small-market club looking to improve its offense this offseason.

Garcia’s best season was 2023, when he hit 39 home runs. However, he hasn’t quite been the same since then. But a fresh start in Kansas City could help rejuvenate his bat and give him a chance to bounce back after a difficult 2025 season.

Even after a down year, Garcia should have plenty of suitors, but the Royals would certainly make sense as they try to make some improvements for next season.

They’ll be an interesting team to watch this offseason as they look for a bat, but Garcia could be just what they’re looking for if they don’t want to break the bank on a high-dollar free agent.

