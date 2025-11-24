Royals Superstar Named Team Venezuela Captain for World Baseball Classic

Not only will the Kansas City Royals be well-represented at the World Baseball Classic in March but their captain will have the privilege of reprising that same role for his country's national team.

Salvador Perez was named the captain of the Royals in 2022, and four years later, he got the honor all over again. On Monday, Team Venezuela announced that Perez would serve as its captain for the upcoming WBC, which begins on Mar. 6.

Perez leads top-notch Venezuelan side into WBC

Mar 12, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Venezuela catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first inning against Puerto Rico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Perez was a slam-dunk choice for the Venezuelan roster, but there were also some strong alternatives to be named captain (namely Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve), so the 35-year-old backstop should feel especially honored by the selection. He's taking over for a bona fide legend, as future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera served as Venezuela's captain at the 2023 WBC.

Perez joins Aaron Judge of Team USA and Francisco Lindor of Team Puerto Rico as the three captains named thus far for the 16-team event.

The Venezuelan side also has some very tough decisions to make, as Perez will presumably catch at most half of the games, and fellow countrymen William Contreras, Gabriel Moreno, and Francisco Alvarez are all available barring . Contreras' older brother Willson hasn't caught since 2024, but is also a strong contender for a roster spot at first base/designated hitter.

Kansas City also has a host of other players who can be expected to participate. Third baseman Maikel Garcia should be included on the Venezuelan roster, while Bobby Witt Jr. is committed to Team USA, Jac Caglianone and Vinnie Pasquantino are joining Team Italy, and Seth Lugo will pitch for Team Puerto Rico.

At the 2023 WBC, Perez went off, slashing .429/.467/.929 with a home run and six RBIs, earning a selection to the all-tournament team. If he can put together a similar stat line this time around, Venezuela might finally earn its first WBC title, joining Japan, the Dominican Republic, and the U.S. on the winners' mantle.

