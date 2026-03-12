Vinnie Pasquantino Sparks Buzz After Memorable Postgame Interview

Kansas City Royals first baseman and Team Italy captain Vinnie Pasquantino was hitless through the first three games of the World Baseball Classic. That changed Wednesday, when he delivered a historic three-home-run performance in Italy’s 9-1 win over Mexico.

This not only punched Italy’s ticket to the quarterfinals, but it also secured Team USA a spot in the next round.

Following the win, Pasquantino delivered a memorable postgame interview.

Pasquantino has gone viral following his postgame interview

Mar 11, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) reacts after hitting a home run against Italy in the sixth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“I’m caffeinated. I’m beaned up right now,” Pasquantino said to begin the interview.

“That was unbelievable, huh? You’re welcome, USA. We were thinking of you guys over at your hotel. We were thinking of you guys, so glad you guys can join us in the party.”

Team USA was rooting for Italy to defeat Mexico, as the game ultimately decided its chances of reaching the quarterfinals. Behind a jaw-dropping performance from Pasquantino, who served as the driving force for Italy in Wednesday’s game, the team not only clinched a spot in the quarterfinals but also secured the top seed in Pool B with a 4-0 record.

Along with his message to USA, Pasquantino also had a few words for his teammate and Royals shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr.

“I’m hoping he's got a room key for me at his hotel. That’s what I’m hoping for,” Pasquantino said jokingly.

There is never a dull moment when it comes to Pasquantino, especially after the home runs he hit and the espresso shots he had during the game. Entering the tournament, Italy was not viewed as a serious threat. Now that narrative has changed. After an upset win over Team USA and finishing as the top seed in its bracket, Italy is defying the expectations placed on it.

Now that pool play has concluded, the quarterfinals are next. Team USA will face the top seed from Pool A, Canada, in an electric matchup on Friday. Italy will take on Puerto Rico on Saturday. Both games will be played at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Italy has been one of the biggest underdog stories of the tournament so far and now has a chance to prove many people wrong as it enters the later stages. As for Team USA, it will be interesting to see how the team responds after losing to Italy but still sneaking into the quarterfinals. These upcoming games are ones fans will not want to miss.