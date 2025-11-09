Why Royals Could Choose Not To Bring Back Key 2025 Trade Acquisition
The Kansas City Royals have an important offseason ahead after falling short of the postseason in 2025. Despite showing flashes of potential, their inconsistent offense ultimately held them back. As the front office turns its attention toward 2026, improving the lineup is one of the top priorities if the Royals hope to compete for a playoff spot.
One popular idea among fans is that Kansas City should bring back veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who joined the team at the trade deadline and gave the offense a noticeable boost. Yastrzemski fit in well, delivered key hits down the stretch, and posted an impressive .839 OPS during his stint with the Royals. On paper, bringing him back seems like a sensible move.
However, there’s also a strong argument that Kansas City should let Yastrzemski walk in free agency and instead look for other, more versatile options to strengthen the offense.
Royals Could Look for More Proven Options
The Royals are unlikely to be major spenders in free agency this winter. Players such as Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, or Kyle Tucker will be well outside of their budget range. But that doesn’t mean Kansas City has to stand still. There are several mid-tier free agents who could provide solid production at a more affordable cost.
Outfielders like Harrison Bader and Trent Grisham both had strong 2025 seasons and could be signed to short-term, incentive-heavy deals. Both players bring defensive versatility and a proven ability to get on base. The Royals could also explore adding a power bat such as Eugenio Suárez, who remains a capable run producer and clubhouse leader.
These kinds of signings would allow Kansas City to spread its resources more effectively, rather than committing to a player who projects more as a platoon option than a full-time starter.
While Yastrzemski’s contributions were valuable, the Royals need more consistency and everyday production if they want to take the next step. General manager J.J. Picollo faces the challenge of finding the right mix of affordable veterans and emerging talent who can complement the team’s young core.
The 2026 season represents a critical window for Kansas City to take another step forward. Whether that means retaining Yastrzemski or exploring other options, the goal remains the same — to build a deeper, more balanced lineup capable of powering a legitimate playoff run.
This winter will reveal a lot about how serious the Royals are about competing again — and whether Yastrzemski is part of that vision or simply a midseason boost whose time in Kansas City has come to an end.
