Why Royals' Offense Could Surprise People in 2026

The Kansas City Royals are heading into the 2026 season with a much improved roster. They went out and added Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas to bolster their offense, while also trading for Nick Mears and Matt Strahm to give the bullpen a bit of a boost.

The offense has been their achilles heel over the past two years. It cost them a chance to go deeper in the 2024 postseason and ultimately led to them missing the playoffs last season.

However, Eno Sarris of The Athletic believes that this offense could surprise people in 2026 and that it could even turn into a top 10 offense.

How Royals' offense can break through

Mar 17, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) returns to the dug out in the second inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Bobby Witt Jr. was a top-30 hitter last year and hit for more power the two years before. He’s 25," Sarris wrote. Garcia is fresh off a great run in the World Baseball Classic, was one of 23 players last year with a hard hit rate over 45 percent and a strikeout rate under 20 percent. He’s 26. Vinnie Pasquantino also had a good run in the WBC and was just outside the top 50 hitters in the second half last year after some adjustments to his stance. He’s 28."

In addition to Witt, Pasquantino and Garcia, Kansas City also has Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen ready to break out. Jensen showed a lot of promise in his limited time in the major league last season. Salvador Perez also hasn't gone anywhere and remains a key contributor for the offense.

As long as they can stay healthy, the Royals' offense could ultimately be much better in 2026. It's been a few years since they've been a dynamic team offensively, but if everything goes according to plan, then it's not out of the realm of possibility that this offense could finally break through and become what it was expected to be.

Witt is a superstar, Garcia and Pasquantino have emerged as power threats, Perez is still around, and Jensen and Caglianone are still very young, so there is a lot of potential there.

If the Royals do break out offensively, they could be a serious threat to win the American League Central for the first time since 2015. It will be interesting to see what they can accomplish now that some of their younger players are about to become more seasoned.

It's been several years since the Royals were a true contender.