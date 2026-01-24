Royals Boast Multiple Top 100 Prospects At Key Position

MLB.com released its preseason Top 100 prospects list, highlighting the best young talent in baseball. Two Kansas City Royals players landed on the rankings, both at the catcher position.

The Royals’ current catcher, Salvador Perez, will turn 36 this season. While the future Royals Hall of Famer recently signed a two-year deal, it remains important for the club to prepare for the eventual decline in production.

Fortunately for Kansas City, the organization has more than one highly regarded catcher, with two prospects on a steady path to the majors.

Carter Jensen ranked No. 18

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Carter Jensen put together an outstanding 2025 season, raising eyebrows throughout the minor leagues. His strong performance earned him a call-up to the majors in early September, where he finished the season with the club at the highest level.

Jensen made an immediate impact upon his arrival, quickly showing his hometown why he earned the call-up. In 60 at-bats, he slashed .300/.391/.550 with three home runs.

He was known for his power in the minors, and it translated to the majors with a jaw-dropping 456-foot home run. Beyond the pop in his bat, his ability to adjust to major league pitching stood out, as he showcased strong plate discipline by drawing nine walks during his brief time in the majors.

Blake Mitchell ranked No. 75

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Blake Mitchell (8) during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blake Mitchell was the Royals’ eighth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He opened his professional career on a strong note during the 2024 season, showcasing his power from the left side. In 378 at-bats at the Single-A level, Mitchell slashed .238/.376/.439 with 18 home runs. He also swiped 25 bases, an eye-catching total for a catcher, a position not typically known for speed.

Mitchell suffered a broken right hamate bone in February 2025, which required surgery and delayed his season until July. He spent the majority of the year with the Quad City River Bandits at the High-A level, finishing the season with a total of 197 at-bats while slashing .218/.390/.320.

Both Jensen and Mitchell bring plenty to the table and could soon be apart of a budding core alongside Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia.

