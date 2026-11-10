Royals 2027 Regular Season Home Game Times for Upcoming Season

The Kansas City Royals have announced their home game times for the 2027 regular season, giving fans a preview of what to expect at Kauffman Stadium next season. While the Royals released their regular-season schedule in July, the club officially announced game times Monday.

All start times are listed in Central Time and are subject to change. Kansas City will open its season at home against the divisional rival Minnesota Twins on Thursday, March 25. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. The game will mark the earliest Opening Day in franchise history.

Following an off day Friday, March 26, Kansas City will wrap up its three-game series against the Twins with 1:10 p.m. starts on Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28.

Saturday home games will feature a variety of start times, with three scheduled for 1:10 p.m., three for 3:10 p.m. and six for 6:10 p.m. The only exception is July 3, when the Detroit Tigers visit Kauffman Stadium for a 7:10 p.m. start.

Kansas City has 13 Sunday home games, all scheduled for 1:10 p.m. The Royals will also host 11 weekday afternoon games, with 10 of those scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The Royals will have an interesting stretch following their Field of Dreams game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, Aug. 12. After an off day Friday, Kansas City will host the final two games of the series at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 15.

Kansas City Royals

2027 Royals Home Game Times

1:10 p.m.: 26 games

3:10 p.m.: 4 games

6:10 p.m.: 6 games

6:40 p.m.: 38 games

7:10 p.m.: 6 games