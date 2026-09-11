Royals' Begin Final Road Trip of Season with Series Against Red Sox: Stats and Trends to Keep an Eye on

As the season begins to wind down, we are now in the territory of the final stretches. For the Royals, they will begin the final road trip of the season when they travel to Boston for a three-game set against the Red Sox. Here are the probable starters, as well as stats and trends to keep an eye on as the Royals play their final road games of the year.

Probable Starters

Game One: Seth Lugo (6-8, 5.04 ERA) vs. Sonny Gray (17-4, 2.69 ERA)

Game Two: Randy Dobnak (3-3, 2.55 ERA) vs. Ranger Suarez (6-4, 3.44 ERA)

Game Three: Noah Cameron (9-8, 3.93 ERA) vs. Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.15 ERA)

Carter Jensen is on Fire to begin September

This might sound familiar to many Royals fans, but Carter Jensen is on fire in September. In what is now back to back seasons, Jensen has displayed some of his best work in the final month of the year. This go-around, he is slashing .345/.457/.966 for an OPS of 1.423 and a wRC+ of 276. To say he is crushing the ball might be an understatement, as he has four home runs, four doubles, and an absurd ISO of .621.

Jensen could reach the 30 HR threshold if he maintains this pace, giving the Royals another player of the month award. This has been the norm for him in September, as he has amassed an OPS of 1.099 and a 199 wRC+ in the month.

If he is to continue this stellar play, he will have to do it against a Red Sox rotation that has been solid this year.

Is Nate Pearson playing himself into the closing role

Aug 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Nate Pearson (61) pitches during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what has been a downright atrocious season for the Royals bullpen, a small trade could have secured them a closer for 2027. On July 22, the Royals sent minor league pitching prospect Max Martin to the Houston Astros for Nate Pearson, and since that trade, Pearson has been excellent out of the Royals bullpen.

He has pitched 20 innings for the Royals, and in those innings, he has amassed an ERA of 0.45, three saves, and 11 holds. In September, he has also been a shutdown reliever, as in four outings he has yet to give up a run. It might be a lost season for the Royals, but in a relatively small trade, they might have secured their closer/setup man for 2027.

Sonny Gray Looks to continue Dominance against the Royals

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Usually, when the discussion of Royals killers comes up, it centers on opposing batters, but if we bring pitchers into the mix, there aren't many better than Sonny Gray when it comes to dominance against the Royals. In 14 games against the Royals, Gray has an ERA of 1.74 and has not had a bad outing against them since 2015.

To further paint his dominance, the most earned runs he has given up to the Royals in a whole season is four, in 2023 (three starts) and 2015 (one start). Of the current Royals, not many have had success against him, so with Gray toeing the slab in game one it will be a tough game for the Royals.

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