Royals Rookie Catcher Carter Jensen Makes MLB History

Kansas City Royals rookie catcher Carter Jensen entered August looking to bounce back from a rough July at the plate. In 91 at-bats during the month, he slashed .187/.275/.363 with eight RBIs and 39 strikeouts.

Those struggles at the plate carried over into August, as Jensen continued to battle through his slump during the first half of the month. However, the rookie catcher has started to turn things around as of late, showing signs of breaking out of his rough stretch and becoming more productive at the plate.

Throughout the Royals’ nine-game winning streak, Jensen began to look like he was finding his footing again at the plate. His performance in the recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays provided even more reason to believe he is starting to turn things around offensively.

Carter Jensen makes MLB history on Thursday

Aug 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) gestures after hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jaysat Rogers Centre.at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the Royals’ staggering 13-2 win over the Blue Jays, Jensen went deep on just the second pitch of the game. The home run brought the rookie’s season total to 18, but the swing also made MLB history.

On Friday, Kansas City announced that Jensen became the only player in major league history to hit five leadoff home runs in a season as a catcher. The historic feat, paired with his recent increase in production, is an encouraging sign for the rookie.

Over the past seven days, Jensen is slashing .278/.440/.611 with a 1.051 OPS and two home runs. The rookie has shown flashes of his potential throughout the season, generating plenty of optimism about what he could bring to Kansas City in the future.

The hope now is that Jensen can continue to swing the bat well as the end of the 2026 season approaches.