Royals’ Carter Jensen on Verge of Breaking Franchise Rookie Home Run Record

Kansas City Royals rookie Carter Jensen not only has had a hot start to September, but he also has put together a solid and encouraging rookie season as a whole.

Following his debut last September, there was plenty of optimism about what Jensen could bring to Kansas City. Now, as he nears the end of his first full season, that optimism has only grown.

On Saturday, during the Royals’ 5-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, Jensen hit a game-tying solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. The home run not only tied the game but also helped Jensen tie and set multiple franchise records.

It was Jensen’s 24th home run of the season, which now leads the Royals. The homer also tied the franchise rookie record. Jensen is now even with Bob Hamelin, who set the record during his rookie season in 1994.

The 23-year-old has just 13 games remaining to break the franchise rookie record. With the way Jensen is swinging the bat, the record is certainly within reach over the final stretch of the season.

Along with his 24 home runs, Jensen is currently slashing .231/.318/.452 with 71 RBIs. The power and on-base ability the rookie has showcased this season have provided plenty of encouragement about the impact he could make in the future.

Jensen not only tied a franchise record with his home run Saturday, but he also set a new one with 12 consecutive hits going for extra bases. September has been Jensen’s month over the past two years.

While the season hasn’t gone according to plan for Kansas City, there have still been plenty of positives. One of the biggest has been the play of young sluggers such as Jensen and Jac Caglianone.