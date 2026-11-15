Royals Could Address Major Outfield Need With Potential Trade for Dodgers Star

One of the Kansas City Royals' biggest offseason needs comes as no surprise. In 2026, the outfield's offensive production plagued the Royals. Left and center field combined for the third-lowest OPS in all of baseball.

This left Kansas City with little offensive production surrounding a young core that has shown plenty of promise. The Royals finished the season with a disappointing 69-93 record after entering the year with high expectations.

When it comes to addressing the outfield, Kansas City has several options in free agency, but the trade market also offers intriguing possibilities. One player the Royals could target is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

Hernández would address part of Kansas City's offensive shortcomings, particularly its need for more production from the right side of the plate. The right-handed hitter finished the 2026 season with a .267/.334/.425 slash line, 16 home runs and 64 RBIs.

What stands out most about Hernández is his production against left-handed pitching. He finished the 2026 season with a .303/.392/.515 slash line and a .907 OPS against southpaws.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly outlined five unpopular trade ideas for the offseason. Among his proposals was a trade that would send Hernández to Kansas City.

This type of profile would bring a sense of balance to the lineup in Kansas City. Hernández would fit well alongside players such as Bobby Witt Jr. and developing young sluggers Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen.

While it is not all sunshine and rainbows, there are still some things to consider when it comes to Hernández's game. The 33-year-old has experienced a drop-off in power, and his defense is not his biggest selling point. However, this trade would primarily be about acquiring his bat, especially for the impact he could make against left-handed pitching.

The Royals have plenty to address this offseason, with several needs across the roster. While adding one outfielder would not automatically fix the team's problems, Hernández would definitely help address the lack of right-handed production in Kansas City's outfield.