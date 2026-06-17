Royals' Difficult Season Continues: What to Watch for Moving Forward

The Kansas City Royals currently sit at 29-45, and the 2026 season has fallen short of expectations. In the latest episode of "One Royal Way," Joel Penfield breaks down several key storylines and discusses what to watch for as the season moves forward.

Injuries have plagued Kansas City throughout the season. From the pitching staff to the lineup, multiple players have landed on the injured list.

Penfield highlighted several of the Royals' recent injuries, including those to Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Kris Bubic and Vinnie Pasquantino.

He also discussed several other injured Royals, including Nick Mears, Carlos Estévez, Kyle Isbel and Maikel Garcia, who was out of Wednesday's lineup with left hand soreness.

While the season has been disappointing and injuries have only added to the frustration, not everything has been negative. Penfield highlighted the standout season Bobby Witt Jr. is putting together.

Penfield explained why Witt remains a legitimate American League MVP candidate despite the struggles the Royals have endured this season.

Penfield also discussed Luinder Avila's potential role moving forward as the Royals continue to navigate injuries throughout their pitching staff. He also touched on the upcoming trade deadline and Kansas City's outlook as it approaches.

This and much more is covered in the latest episode of "One Royal Way" on KC Sports Network.