Royals' Difficult Season Continues: What to Watch for Moving Forward
In this story:
The Kansas City Royals currently sit at 29-45, and the 2026 season has fallen short of expectations. In the latest episode of "One Royal Way," Joel Penfield breaks down several key storylines and discusses what to watch for as the season moves forward.
Injuries have plagued Kansas City throughout the season. From the pitching staff to the lineup, multiple players have landed on the injured list.
Penfield highlighted several of the Royals' recent injuries, including those to Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Kris Bubic and Vinnie Pasquantino.
He also discussed several other injured Royals, including Nick Mears, Carlos Estévez, Kyle Isbel and Maikel Garcia, who was out of Wednesday's lineup with left hand soreness.
While the season has been disappointing and injuries have only added to the frustration, not everything has been negative. Penfield highlighted the standout season Bobby Witt Jr. is putting together.
Penfield explained why Witt remains a legitimate American League MVP candidate despite the struggles the Royals have endured this season.
Penfield also discussed Luinder Avila's potential role moving forward as the Royals continue to navigate injuries throughout their pitching staff. He also touched on the upcoming trade deadline and Kansas City's outlook as it approaches.
This and much more is covered in the latest episode of "One Royal Way" on KC Sports Network.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn