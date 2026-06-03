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Inside The Royals

Royals Farm System: A Closer Look at Pitching Prospect L.P. Langevin

Keep an eye on this Royals prospect
Brian Sparks|
Apr 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals ball bag sits on the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals ball bag sits on the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

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Kansas City Royals

In the latest episode of "Royals Pipeline," hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O'Brien were joined by L.P. Langevin, the Kansas City Royals' fourth-round draft pick and current pitcher for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Perkins and O'Brien discussed a wide range of topics with Langevin, including his baseball journey, his development as a pitcher and what his experience has been like as a member of the Royals organization.

Langevin is from Quebec, Canada, where hockey was his primary sport before baseball became his future. Perkins and O'Brien touch on what that upbringing was like and how it helped shape his path to professional baseball.

They dive into Langevin's journey to where he is today. The pitcher spent time at Wabash Valley College and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette before beginning his professional career.

 Langevin discusses how those stops played a major role in shaping his work ethic and development on the mound.

The right-hander spoke highly of the type of organization Kansas City has built when it comes to supporting its players. He praised the Royals' player-first culture and the environment the organization has created.

You can learn more about the Royals' fourth-round pick and much more in the latest episode of "Royals Pipeline" on KC Sports Network.

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Brian Sparks
BRIAN SPARKS

Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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