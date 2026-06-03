Royals Farm System: A Closer Look at Pitching Prospect L.P. Langevin

In the latest episode of "Royals Pipeline," hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O'Brien were joined by L.P. Langevin, the Kansas City Royals' fourth-round draft pick and current pitcher for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Perkins and O'Brien discussed a wide range of topics with Langevin, including his baseball journey, his development as a pitcher and what his experience has been like as a member of the Royals organization.

Langevin is from Quebec, Canada, where hockey was his primary sport before baseball became his future. Perkins and O'Brien touch on what that upbringing was like and how it helped shape his path to professional baseball.

They dive into Langevin's journey to where he is today. The pitcher spent time at Wabash Valley College and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette before beginning his professional career.

Langevin discusses how those stops played a major role in shaping his work ethic and development on the mound.

The right-hander spoke highly of the type of organization Kansas City has built when it comes to supporting its players. He praised the Royals' player-first culture and the environment the organization has created.

You can learn more about the Royals' fourth-round pick and much more in the latest episode of "Royals Pipeline" on KC Sports Network.