Royals' First-Round Pick Zion Rose Continues to Impress in Arizona Fall League

The Kansas City Royals have yet another reason to be excited about their most recent first-round pick, Zion Rose. As the Arizona Fall League continues, so does outfielder Rose's production at the plate.

Rose put together yet another impressive week offensively in Surprise, earning him Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week honors. The 21-year-old finished the week with a .429 batting average, a .600 on-base percentage and an .857 slugging percentage, turning in an eye-catching 1.457 OPS.

Kansas City's No. 6 prospect also tallied seven RBIs while recording six hits in 14 at-bats during that stretch. Along the way, he added a double, a triple and a home run, showcasing his ability to stretch hits and collect extra-base hits.

Rose was doing everything this past week. Along with his extra-base hits, he also showcased his speed, stealing six bases without being caught. His ability to be a threat on the basepaths has been another notable part of his performance.

This type of production has been consistent throughout the Fall League, as the sixth overall pick has been swinging the bat well all fall. Through 16 games, Rose is slashing .322/.494/.508 with two home runs, 16 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Rose's combination of speed, on-base ability and overall production is something that is exactly what Kansas City needs. Especially when it comes to the outfield, Rose brings a lot to the table and can affect the game in multiple ways.

The prospect is giving the Royals another encouraging look at what their first-round pick could bring and how he could impact the organization moving forward.