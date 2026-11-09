Royals' Prospect Justin Lamkin Shines in Fall Stars Game Outing

The Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game took place Sunday, with three Kansas City Royals prospects participating. One of them made the most of his opportunity, showcasing his talent on the Fall League's biggest stage.

Royals pitching prospect Justin Lamkin delivered a perfect inning Sunday, wasting no time showing what he can do on the mound. Kansas City's No. 8 prospect took the mound for the American League in the second inning.

The left-hander needed just seven pitches to retire the National League side in order. Six of his seven pitches were strikes as he recorded three outs, keeping hitters off the bases and delivering a scoreless frame.

Lamkin's success on the mound during the Arizona Fall League is nothing new. The left-hander earned Pitcher of the Week honors in October. Through five starts entering the Fall Stars Game, he posted a 3.86 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP.

Although the American League fell 7-4 to the National League, Lamkin's performance was one that stood out, especially among Kansas City's representatives.

The other two prospects, Zion Rose and Angeibel Gomez, also represented Kansas City on Sunday. Rose, the Royals' No. 6 prospect, drew a walk but struck out twice. He was also picked off following his walk in the third inning.

Gomez, Kansas City's No. 2 prospect, also struck out in both of his at-bats Sunday. However, the 17-year-old made history as the youngest player ever selected to the Fall Stars Game. While Rose and Gomez did not have their best performances Sunday, both earned their spots for a reason and have been putting on a show throughout the Arizona Fall League.

Overall, seeing three of the Royals' top prospects participate in the game was entertaining. It made watching Lamkin, Rose and Gomez, along with the other prospects in Kansas City's farm system, work their way toward the major leagues even more exciting.