Royals Offseason Updates, Angeibel Gomez's Rise: One Royal Way

The Kansas City Royals have plenty of decisions to make as they navigate the offseason. In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield discusses potential roster moves, Kansas City's developing talent and the emergence of promising young prospects.

Penfield opened the episode by discussing the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers and their dominant bullpen. He specifically highlighted Ashton Ashby’s postseason performance and how the Royals could benefit from building a similarly effective bullpen.

Following that discussion, Penfield used a general manager simulator to construct two potential versions of the Royals' 2027 roster. Both scenarios included a four-year, $80 million contract for outfielder Randy Arozarena and a trade for Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy.

The proposed trade for McCarthy involved sending prospects Blake Mitchell and Michael Lombardi to Colorado. Penfield highlighted Mitchell's strikeout rate and long-term development as factors in the decision. Names such as Nick Martinez and Mason Montgomery also entered the discussion.

Penfield believes Kansas City needs to prioritize acquiring high-strikeout bullpen arms, arguing that its current approach of relying on pitchers with lower velocity has not been effective enough.

Penfield then turned his attention to the exciting 17-year-old prospect Angeibel Gomez, who has impressed in the Arizona Fall League. He highlighted Gomez's .333 batting average and .906 OPS against players considerably older than him.

Penfield believes Gomez could emerge as one of baseball's top prospects sooner rather than later. He even suggested the possibility of the young outfielder reaching the major leagues as early as 2028.

While Kansas City faces uncertainty this offseason, Penfield sees reasons for optimism in both its potential roster moves and the young talent within the organization.

Catch all of this and more on the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” on the KC Sports Network.