Michael Massey Showing Why He Could Be a Key Piece for Royals in 2027

When you think of players who will impact the Kansas City Royals’ roster in 2027, you may first think of superstar Bobby Witt Jr. or Maikel Garcia. You might also bring up young players like Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen. While those players will surely make an impact, there is one player quietly making his way into that conversation.

Second baseman Michael Massey has made the most of his season so far. As of late, he has been very productive at the plate. In the Royals On SI “Stock Up, Stock Down” article series, Massey was highlighted for his successful week.

Over the last seven days, Massey is slashing .500/.550/.833 with two home runs in his past 18 at-bats. This success at the plate is something we have seen from the 28-year-old all season.

Michael Massey making a strong case for impact role with Royals in 2027

Aug 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey (19) rounds third base to score during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, Massey has tallied 327 at-bats, slashing .272/.306/.440 with 42 RBIs and 20 doubles. One thing that stands out about his splits is his effectiveness against left-handed pitching.

In left-on-left matchups, Massey is hitting .321 compared to .257 against right-handed pitchers. The second baseman has shown more power against right-handers, however, hitting eight home runs compared to three against southpaws.

Massey and Jonathan India entered the season as the Royals’ primary options at second base. After India’s season was cut short in late April following labral repair surgery on his left shoulder, Massey took over as the primary second baseman.

On the defensive side, Massey is well above average at second base. He currently has eight outs above average, which lands him in the 95th percentile, according to Statcast. This isn’t anything new, as he won a Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove Award back in 2021.

Massey is having a successful season both at the plate and in the field. If he continues to play at this level, he could have an impactful role next season. More specifically, he could help anchor the back half of the Royals’ lineup.